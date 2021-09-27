Gardaí investigate theft of welcome sign from county Tipperary village

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a "Welcome to Faugheen" sign from Faugheen village.
The sign was stolen on Sunday.
A Garda spokesperson appealed to anyone with information or dashcam footage that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
