Gardai are attending a road traffic collision on the M8 motorway

Gardaí are currently attending the scene of a traffic collision that occurred between Junctions 11 and 12 southbound on the M8 in county earlier today ( Monday October 4)
One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in this collision. The pedestrian, a male, has been conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained during this incident.
The road has been closed with local diversions in place while the scene is being attended.
