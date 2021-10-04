Parts of Cahir's Swiss Walk will be closed for up to four weeks

The Swiss Walk in Cahir is closed from the Gates on the path to the Swiss Bridge
The Swiss Walk in Cahir is closed from the Gates on the path to the Swiss Bridge from Monday morning to reconstruct a new pathway that will be more accessible to all.
Works could last up to four weeks but the inconvenience will be well worth it. If anyone is trying to get their steps in for exercise they could walk to the gate which is over 1.1km and the round of the Inch is 1/2km and then head back up the Mall to the Viaduct for a change. The ORIS funded path will allow many wheelchair users and those with poor mobility a safer place to walk.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.