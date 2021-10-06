Traffic management measures planned for two months at Marlfield, Clonmel

Tipperary County Council is to put in place temporary traffic management measures in Marlfield, Clonmel for two months starting next week to facilitate footpath works.
The traffic management measures will be installed on the L-3620-2 and L-3620-3 Marlfield Road, Clonmel, from 8am on Monday, October 11 to 6pm on Friday, December 17. Traffic Lights will be in operation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.