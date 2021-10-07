Tipperary council is inviting application for Christmas Retail Support grants

Tipperary County Council in conjunction with the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office is inviting applications from chambers of commerce, community groups, craft markets, farmers markets and trader associations for its Christmas Retail Support Programme.

The grant scheme provides support for groups in towns and villages to implement activities and events designed to increase or retain spending in Tipperary’s towns and villages over the 2021 Christmas period.

Grant recipients will be awarded a cash grant of between €300 and €3,000 to be spent on various activities including advertising, promotions, street entertainment or other expenses for their Christmas events.

On account of Covid19, emphasis is to be placed on projects and events that are hosted out-of-doors. Versatile and innovative approaches will be favoured.

The application is available at the following link - https://submit.link/kg or on Tipperary County Council’s website at www.tipperarycoco.ie

Applicants requiring assistance or guidance in applying to the Christmas Retail Support Programme can contact Aisling Kelly, by telephone at 0761 06 6222 or by email at aisling.kelly@tipperarycoco.ie.

If your organisation or group would like to apply to the Christmas Retail Support Programme please complete an application form and submit it no later than Tuesday, November 2.