Tipperary art lovers should get along to see the new 'Evergreen' exhibition at Cahir Arts

A new Exhibition opens this week at ‘Cahir Arts’ featuring the work of Siobhán Leonard. This is the second Exhibition to feature in the Gallery & design space based on Castle Street in Cahir.

Artist Siobhan Leonard of Cloughjordan and Cobh presents her work in ‘Cahir Arts’ in a solo exhibition running until the November 14, 2021. The Exhibition is titled ‘Evergreen’ and the exhibition will open today, Wednesday October 6 from 6pm.

Siobhan’s work reflects her ability to recognise the exotic in the roadside hedgerows. She captures the myriad of colours and textures of the fern, the cow parsley, and other varieties inviting them to dance together through a series of lyrical motifs.

‘Evergreen’ is a body of work spanning over a three-year period. Its primary focus and subject matter are the hedgerows and forests mainly around Tipperary. Lockdown influenced her more recent work and a move to Cobh brought a shift in her work when walks on roadsides moved to Fota House gardens.

Her process is an emotional response to her environment, working towards lyrical motifs, recognising the feminine throughout by the choice of colours and organic motifs which are enhanced by a sensitive application of gestures onto canvas and board. It is a process of positive and negative shapes and forms applied using loose brushwork and removed by water and or cloth, creating overlapping layers. Siobhan is highly influenced by abstract expressionists like Joan Mitchell and the Japanese contemporary art of Maki Na Kumara.

‘Cahir Arts’ gallery will host exhibitions by contemporary Irish artists on a 5-7 week basis. The ideally located design shop showcases Irish products for wholesale/sale. Places are available in the two co-working artistic spaces and also in two private studios with workstations and kiln potter’s wheel on site and resident artists can sell their products in design shop. There is also the possibility to host classes or organise pop up shops.

Contact Siobhan on 0892036096.