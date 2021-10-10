Great plans in the pipeline as Steering Committee appointed in rural Tipperary community

STEERING COMMITTEE APPOINTED

Further to the public meeting held in the hall in Ballylooby on September 12, 2021, a steering committee of 10 was appointed to look into the 25 items of concern as identified by the very large attendance on the night.

The meeting was chaired by Mr Martin Quinn, Chairperson of the Canon Hayes Sports Awards and former CEO of Muintir na Tire who afforded everyone present an opportunity to voice their opinions and have their say on how we re-energize our community and set up a community council.

The members of the committee appointed at the meeting were Lina Ryan (Chair) Robbie Martin(Vice Chair), Martina Slattery (Sec), Michelle Hally, Niall Burke, Pat Reidy, Kevin Langton,Amanda Boylan, Iza Przewiezlikowska and Shane English.

October 11, 2021 was set for the committee to report back to another public meeting. The steering committee has been working hard since the 13th September and has made progress on the 25 issues identified by the Ballylooby Community as issues that needed to be addressed.

It is imperative that every household in the community is represented on Monday, October 11, 2021 as very important decisions will need to be made by the entire community as to the future of Ballylooby. Come along and make your contribution everyone has a vital contribution to make.

The steering committee would like to congratulate all those who made their confirmation on Saturday and hope they had a beautiful day, also congratulations to the Brian Boru's camogie club on all their recent successes, great to see flags flying and horns blowing through the village, well done to everyone involved.