Tipperary council has closed bridge at Ahenny this week for repairs

Tipperary County Council has closed the L-6424-0 Clashnasmut Bridge at Ahenny throughout this week until next Monday, October 11 to facilitate urgent repairs to the bridge.
The bridge crossing the Lingaun River was closed on Monday at 8am and local diversions are currently in place.
Traffic travelling from Ahenny to Clashnasmut is diverted at the junction of L-6424-0 along L-2412-0 to the crossroads at Meallaghmore and diverted left back onto the L2411-0 to Castlejohn.
Traffic travelling from Castlejohn is diverted at the junction of L2411-0 along L6420-2 to Ahenny village.
Local access is being facilitated.
