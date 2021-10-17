Search

17/10/2021

Stunning! Five-bed split level detached house on sale in Tipperary for almost €400,000

Any interest?

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Ballyanny, Nenagh, Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

This split level detached property, just outside Nenagh on the Puckane road, to the market is on sale for €399,500.

Measuring c.310sqm, which excludes the integrated garage to the rear and the basement storage, this house offers an abundance of living accommodation with 5 bedrooms (3 of which are en-suite).

Entering the house, there is an inviting entrance hall which is fully tiled, double doors from here to the large main living room which has timber floor, bay window and solid fuel stove.

The kitchen/dining to the rear has beautiful views as it is situated on the first floor and also has another small living area off the kitchen.

On this level are 3 bedrooms with the master having a large en-suite bathroom with jacuzzi bath and separate shower, and a family bathroom.

The lower level has a room suitable as games room/office /study with French doors to the rear. Off this, are 2 en-suite bedrooms and a fully tiled bathroom.

This level also contains another space suitable as office/storage and access to a large integrated garage with overhead door to the rear of the house.

Beneath the main entrance is a door to a further basement storage area.

This house is set on an impressive c. 0.5 acre site of mature landscaped gardens with tarmacadam drive around to the rear, external lighting and lovely countryside views all within c.1.7km of the Borrisokane Road roundabout.

This would make an ideal family home with an abundance of space both inside and out, plenty of options for home office space and easy access to all main routes.

To view the full ad, click here. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media