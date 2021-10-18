Learn about the Comeragh Mountains' unique geography at a talk in Ballymacarbry

Comeragh Uplands Communities is organising a talk on “How the geography of the Comeraghs makes them unique” at Ballymacarbry Community Centre tomorrow night (Tuesday, October 19)

The talk by Michael O'Donoghue will begin at 8pm with tea prior to the session at 7.30pm.

Comeragh Uplands Communities is an EIP project of the Teagasc Waterford Hill Sheep Discussion Group and this is among a series of five talks taking place at Rathgormack and Ballymacarbry community centres between October and December.

If you are looking for something interesting to do as the evenings get darker and colder then come along to this and the other talks, enjoy a complimentary cup of tea and good company while you hear about the geography, archaeology, folklore, cultural and social history of the Comeragh Mountains.

The other upcoming talks in the series are:

“The Comeraghs archaeological treasures” given by Hugh Carey at Rathgormack Hiking Centre on November 2.

“The story of a cluster village on the Comeraghs – a telling tale” by M. Desmond at Ballymacarbry Community Centre on November 16.

“A bit of Comeragh folklore – telling tales” by Sean and Sheila Murphy at Rathgormack Hiking Centre on November 30.

“Linking the Comeragh's natural and cultural heritage” by Jane Russel O'Connor at Ballymacarbry Community Centre on December 14.