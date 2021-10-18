Search

18/10/2021

Learn about the Comeragh Mountains' unique geography at a talk in Ballymacarbry

It's part of a series of talks hosted by Comeragh Uplands Communities

Learn about the Comeragh Mountains' unique geography at a talk in Ballymacarbry

Coumshingaun Lake in the Comeragh Mountains

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Comeragh Uplands Communities is organising a talk on “How the geography of the Comeraghs makes them unique” at Ballymacarbry Community Centre tomorrow night (Tuesday, October 19)

The talk by Michael O'Donoghue will begin at 8pm with tea prior to the session at 7.30pm.

Comeragh Uplands Communities is an EIP project of the Teagasc Waterford Hill Sheep Discussion Group and this is among a series of five talks taking place at Rathgormack and Ballymacarbry community centres between October and December.

If you are looking for something interesting to do as the evenings get darker and colder then come along to this and the other talks, enjoy a complimentary cup of tea and good company while you hear about the geography, archaeology, folklore, cultural and social history of the Comeragh Mountains. 

The other upcoming talks in the series are:

“The Comeraghs archaeological treasures” given by Hugh Carey at Rathgormack Hiking Centre on November 2.

“The story of a cluster village on the Comeraghs – a telling tale” by M. Desmond at Ballymacarbry Community Centre on November 16.

“A bit of Comeragh folklore – telling tales” by Sean and Sheila Murphy at Rathgormack Hiking Centre on November 30.

“Linking the Comeragh's natural and cultural heritage” by Jane Russel O'Connor at Ballymacarbry Community Centre on December 14.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media