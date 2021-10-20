HSE asks public in Tipperary to book appointments for Covid-19 test centres online

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare is reminding people to book an online appointment, as presentations on a “walk-in” (no appointment) basis are not available at its COVID-19 testing facilities.

In a statement, the HSE said it was very grateful to its outstanding testing staff across South Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford for their hard work over the last year and a half of pandemic at pop up facilities and the five permanent testing centres in the South East.

"The HSE also appreciates the excellent co-operation from the public, when presenting at the ongoing testing centres located in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

"Numbers coming to these five centres operated by HSE/South East Community Healthcare continue to be high.

"Online self-referrals (and those from GPs) remain open for appointments at the Carlow (St. Dympna’s Hospital), Clonmel (Moyle Rovers GAA Centre), Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate), Waterford (Kilcohan) and Wexford (Whitemills Industrial Park) centres on all seven days of the week."

Members of the public can make an appointment by self-referral, using the web portal for doing so at https://covid19test. healthservice.ie/hse-self- referral/

If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have COVID-19 (like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose), isolate and get a test immediately. For further information, see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/testing/ get-tested/