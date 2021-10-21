BREAKING: Eleven vehicles seized during CAB operation in county Tipperary

As part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search of a motor dealership in county Tipperary this morning (Thursday 21st October 21).
This operation is linked to a recent CAB search operation conducted at a motor dealership in Dublin 15 on Monday September 6 during the course of which 7 high value vehicles were seized and the subsequent seizure of a Jaguar I Pace vehicle valued at €80,000 on Tuesday September 28.
The search operationon Thursday morning involved the search of a Tipperary motor dealership by 24 Bureau Officers. 11 vehicles in total were seized and removed from the search site, 4 of which were detained for customs/VRT offences:
• 5 x Audi Q7
• 2 x Range Rover
• 2 x BMW X5
• Audi A4
• VW Passat
€11,000 in cash was also seized.
The Tipperary operation was conducted as part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets linked to a significant East European organised crime group operating within this jurisdiction.
