BREAKING: One man arrested as Tipperary gardaí seize 18 dogs and three cats during operation

Clonmel Gardaí and Detective Members from Clonmel Garda Station along with ISPCA Inspectors have this morning seized 18 dogs and three cats during a planned operation within the district.
This planned operation was aimed at targeting serious breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013 and all these animals have now been taken into the proper care of the ISPCA.
Breeds include Chihuahuas, Pugs, Bichon Frise and Terriers some of which appear to be in pup.
The seizure was made shortly after 11am on Friday and one male was arrested by gardaí at the scene for obstructing the search.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.