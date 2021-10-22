Search

22/10/2021

22/10/2021

BREAKING: One man arrested as Tipperary gardaí seize 18 dogs and three cats during operation

BREAKING: One man arrested as Tipperary gardaí seize 18 dogs and three cats during operation

Clonmel Gardaí and Detective Members from Clonmel Garda Station along with ISPCA Inspectors have this morning seized 18 dogs and three cats during a planned operation within the district.

This planned operation was aimed at targeting serious breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013 and all these animals have now been taken into the proper care of the ISPCA.

Breeds include Chihuahuas, Pugs, Bichon Frise and Terriers some of which appear to be in pup.

The seizure was made shortly after 11am on Friday and one male was arrested by gardaí at the scene for obstructing the search.

