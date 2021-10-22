BREAKING: Tipperary businessman under investigation for suspected rape attack on wife

A Tipperary businessman is under investigation for a brutal rape attack on his own wife last weekend.

The alleged attack apparently left hardened gardai sickened and was described as one of the worst officers have come across.

The victim has been left hospitalised following the attack in which she was repeatedly raped and suffered terrible internal injuries.

The shocking attack happened in county Tipperary over the weekend and the businessman, who is well known in the area where he lives, is now at the centre of a major Garda investigation.

The attack happened close to the house the man shares with his wife late on Saturday evening it’s understood the traumatised victim has told gardai that as well as raping her repeatedly, her husband also sexually assaulted her with a large wooden implement at least twice.

Sources say the woman was left traumatised and seriously injured following the attack, but did manage to call emergency services.

Gardai from a local station quickly arrived on the scene and arrested the husband, where she was rushed to hospital, while the man was brought to a Garda station for questioning.

He was later released without charge while gardai continue their investigation and await the results of forensics tests.

The victim was still in hospital last night and has been interviewed by specialist gardai.

It will be several months before a file is sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will decide whether to prosecute.