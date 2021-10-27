Revealed: Tipperary singer on Last Singer Standing this Saturday evening on RTE One

Best of luck!
Nenagh singer Anna O'Connor joins Last Singer Standing on RTE One this Saturday night at 8.20pm.
Anna will be among the eight hopefuls looking to make it to the show's final and win 25,000 euro.
