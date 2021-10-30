Search

30/10/2021

Figures at Tipperary Museum of Hidden History were brought to life!

Local actors and actresses join in the fun

Museum

Culture Night Great Escape winner Claire Fahey with Mayor Michael Murphy and the museum staff. Picture: John D Kelly

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Historical figures escaped from the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History a number of weeks ago.
The museum called on the public on last month’s Culture Night to assist the Gardaí, curator Marie McMahon and the museum staff to discover who released the ten characters back into a world they had never experienced before - 2021!
Mark Whelan from The Clonmel Podcast, along with a camera crew from Westgate Creative, were on hand to capture the unfolding events.
More than 80 enthusiastic people set out across Clonmel to find each historical character (played by local actors and actresses), who included James Butler, the Duke of Ormond 1461, a roundhead soldier from 1650, Fr Nicolas Sheehy 1766, Quaker Mary Malcolmson from the 1840s, entrepreneur Charles Bianconi 1875, shop owner Eliza Fenton Downey 1890, a gaol warden from 1890, Bridget Cleary 1895, Borstal Boy 1915 and a little girl, Petronell Grubb, from 1919.
It turned out that Clonmel’s Mayor, Cllr Michael Murphy had accidentally released the characters from their display cases and he was taken away by Garda Claire Murphy for questioning! The museum thanks Cllr Murphy for his unflinching support for museum projects and was pleased to note that he was released without charge!
Claire Fahey and her young detectives discovered who the culprit was and won a €100 One4All voucher for their efforts.
The museum collections officer Jayne Sutcliffe worked with a dedicated team of actors and actresses from St Mary’s Choral Society and Clonmel Theatre Guild.

Jayne stated, "this project would not have come to fruition without their dedication and support, particularly from member Kevin Fahey. From the initial meeting with the museum back in the summer with James Sweeney and Kevin Fahey, their commitment to this project was evident.

"The historical figures we wanted portrayed were real people with real-life experiences, which subsequently transformed into the history of Tipperary we now display within our galleries."

Thanks are extended to the actors - Kevin Fahey,  Gráinne Vaughan, Tom Callery, Anne Williamson, Ciara Slattery, James Sweeney, Caolan Deehy-Power, Kevin Twohig, Keenan Scully and Melissa Shiels .

The project was coordinated by Tipperary Museum and supported by Tipperary County Council's Arts Office and Culture Night funding.

Marie McMahon, museum curator stated "since lockdown we have all been devoid of onsite cultural experiences. The museum wanted to bring the real life stories of Tipperary people to life, while supporting our local theatrical and production creatives.

"Our collaboration blossomed. This hugely successful project has raised the bar for future museum community involvement and we were delighted with the support we received from the participants and the cultural sector."

Visit the museum's new website www.hiddenhistory.ie for news on Halloween workshops, the new Civil War lecture series and details on how to borrow the new Museum in a Box. Contact museum@tipperarycoco.ie 

Home reversion product is now available for over 55s in Tipperary

Tipperary-based qualified financial adviser joins Home Plus QFA panel

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media