Search

29/10/2021

Home reversion product is now available for over 55s in Tipperary

Tipperary-based qualified financial adviser joins Home Plus QFA panel

Home reversion product is now available for over 55s in Tipperary

Ian Higgins, CEO of Home Plus, at the launch of the company’s home reversion product

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Home Plus has launched its home reversion product, which is available to customers in Tipperary with immediate effect in the Irish market. This distinguishes the company as the only current provider of home reversion plans in the country.

Tipperary-based qualified financial adviser (QFA) IMS Financial Services has joined Home Plus’s QFA panel.

Since the company launched its home reversion product, Connacht and Ulster have accounted for a combined 9% of incoming applications, while Munster has accounted for 24%. Dublin has accounted for 46% and the rest of Leinster has accounted for 22%.

The company’s home reversion product will provide a clear financial solution for people over the age of 55 who have some or all of the equity tied up in their home, by providing them with choices on how to spend their retirement years, while ensuring that they can remain in their own home.  

Home reversion allows a home owner to sell a share in their home, typically in a range from 20% to 70%, in exchange for a lump sum. As part of the transaction, the homeowner will retain the remaining share of their home and continue to live there for the rest of their life, or alternatively until they enter long-term care.

The lump sum, in many cases, can be used to resolve mortgage or other debt when a borrower is in arrears and is in danger of re-possession, or more generally can also give money to better enjoy their retirement years. 

Home Plus is a retail finance provider that is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Changes to Tipperary Library Phone Numbers From Monday

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media