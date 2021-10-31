Scheme of 59 houses in Tipperary's capital town gets the green light

Permission for the development has been given by Tipperary County Council
The go-ahead has been given for the construction of 59 new residential units on the outskirts of Clonmel.
The new development is planned for the Crann Ard and Glencarra estates off the Fethard Road.
A landscaped public open space with play areas is also included in the development.
Planning permission has been granted by Tipperary County Council.
