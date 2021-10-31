Wake up to brain health with Dr Sabina Brennan

Dr Sabina Brennan
Tipperary County Council Library Service is excited to welcome Dr Sabina Brennan for an online talk on Wednesday, November 3 2021, at 7pm.
Presented under the Healthy Ireland at Your Library programme, booking details for this free event can be found at www.tipperarylibraries.ie.
Would you like your brain to be quicker, sharper, better? Would you like to enjoy life more and be more resilient in the face of challenges including ageing, injury and diseases like dementia? In her lively and entertaining talk Dr Sabina Brennan explains how your brain works and transforms cutting-edge neuroscience into easy-to-understand practical tips to keep your brain healthy. Sabina will share her Top Tips for Brain Health and take questions after the talk.
Sabina Brennan is a chartered health psychologist (C.Psychol.,PsSI.), neuroscientist (PhD), host of the ‘Super Brain’ podcast and best-selling author. Her new book ‘Beating Brain Fog’ takes your symptoms seriously and shows that you don't have to live with them. Published in March 2021 by Orion Spring it is an Irish Times No.1 Bestseller.
Healthy Ireland at Your Library, a Government-led initiative, is the national strategy to improve health and wellbeing, placing a focus on prevention, individual awareness and keeping people healthy for longer.
