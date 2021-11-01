Injured walker airlifted from Galtee Mountains

The Coastguard Rescue 117 helicopter during the rescue operation on the Galtee Mountains on Saturday. Picture courtesy of SEMRA and the Coastguard Helicopter Service
An injured man was airlifted from the Galtee Mountains on Saturday afternoon.
The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association reports that its members were called out by An Garda Siochana shortly after lunchtime on October 30 after the hiker suffered a suspected broken left near Galteemore. He was with a group of walkers when the accident happened.
A SEMRA spokesperson said about half of SEMRA team responded to the call out. The Coastguard Rescue 117 helicopter landed on the mountainside and evacuated the injured man. He was brought to Limerick University Hospital.
