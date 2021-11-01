Woman charged in relation to seizure of cannabis in Tipperary Town house

A woman aged in her early 40s has been charged in connection with the seizure of €1,500 worth of cannabis by gardaí in Tipperary Town last Thursday.
The illegal drug along with drugs related equipment were found by gardaí conducting a search of a house in the town at 9.30pm on October 28. The Garda Dog Unit assisted with the search.
A woman aged in her 40s was arrested in relation to the seizure and detained at Tipperary Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for questioning.
She was subsequently charged and released on bail to appear before a sitting of Tipperary District Court later this month.
Clerihan’s Rian Clancy and Cashel Town’s Joe Breen slide in in an attempt to take control. Pic: Michael Boland
Conor Stakelum of Thurles Sarsfields in action against Kiladangan captain David Sweeney during Saturday's county senior hurling championship semi-final at Semple Stadium. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.