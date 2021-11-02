ALERT: Road works to be carried out at Marlfield outside Clonmel

File photo
Tipperary County Council has notified the public that there will be temporary traffic management measures in place on the L-3620-2 and L-3620-3 Marlfield Road, Clonmel from 08:00hrs on Wednesday November 3 to 17:00hrs on Thursday November 4 . This temporary traffic management is in place to facilitate site clearance. The following diversions will be in place;
Traffic leaving Marlfield Village will be diverted onto the L3288.
Traffic going to Marlfield will be diverted onto the L3282
Local access to Inish na Managh - Inishlounaght and private residents will be maintained.
Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan AC had 14 athletes compete in the Munster Uneven Age Juvenile Cross Country
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.