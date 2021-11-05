Tipperary tractor run fundraiser was a great success

A tractor run is aid of Roscommon Mayo Hospice has been organised for next month
Duhill Community Tractor Run
The recent fundraiser for Duhill Hall was a huge success. 170 tractors, bikes & vintage cars, took part. A special word of thanks to all the participants, to those who donated towards the event and who sponsored spot prizes: M & S, Abbey Retail, Star Fuels, Curl up & Dye, Breda & Nellie McGrath, S. Crotty & Moloney Mechanical.
