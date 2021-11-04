Search

04/11/2021

Deep shock and disbelief at death of Tipperary film stuntman

Phillip Lonergan, Clogheen and Galway was a brilliant stunt man in many movies.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Philip Lonergan RIP
There was deep shock and disbelief with the news that Phillip had died suddenly at his home in Galway.
Philly was incredible person, he could turn his hand to anything. He was well known in the film industry as can be seen on RIP.ie where the many actors paid very touching tributes to one of their own.
Phillip was a brilliant stunt man in many movies, namely The Devils own, The Game Of Thrones and The Last Duel, just to name a few.
Phillip was a regular visitor to his native Clogheen and always had his guitar with him and many a sing song would go on till the early morning accompanied by his brothers and the music was sweet.
Phillip was son of Lizzy and Phillip Lonergan, Garrymore Clogheen.
He is survived by his partner Gillian, daughter Katie and son Riley, his sisters Margaret and Mary, brothers Davey, Tom and Bill and all his extended family.
A good friend of Phillip in the stunt business said of him “A mountain of rock, in an industry of sand”.
He will be sadly missed by all who ever had the privilege to have known Phillip.
Rest in peace.
Cremation took place in Shannon Crematorium.

