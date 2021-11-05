Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Energy Agency are creating a forest of energy ideas

These events formed part of the recent European Sustainable Energy Week
Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Energy Agency have designed special trees and leaves from sustainable sources to gather young people’s ideas about energy that will be on display in the coming months.
2,000 leaves were circulated to all primary schools and children will be invited to submit their energy ideas for all of us to read on the energy trees when visiting our libraries.
The specially designed wooden trees and leaves were produced in Tipperary demonstrating small business's commitment to sustainability. The trees were made by wecreate based in Cloughjordan Eco Village, and the leaves were produced by Lion Print in Cashel.
As households need to be mindful of their energy usage due to escalating costs, a series of podcasts were produced which are available for download on Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Energy Agency’s websites. The podcasts covered topics on advising homeowners on energy savings, home retrofitting and the energy upgrade measures required to achieve a warmer more energy-efficient home.
These events formed part of the recent European Sustainable Energy Week.
Cawley pictured after playing in the recent Schools Senior Cup match against St. Munchins in Dooradoyle.
Even the local geese are delighted with the year's work carried out by Ardfinnan Tidy Towns group who completed two main projects. Well done lads!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.