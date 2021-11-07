'A good news story,' dog reunited with owners after Tipperary garda operation

Dolly pictured with her owners CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary gardaí have issued an update on the animals seized in Clonmel on October 22 in what they have described as a "good news story".
Clonmel gardaí and the ISPCA have this week reunited Dolly with her rightful owners.
Public assistance along with joint garda and ISPCA enquiries identified a possible owner.
This led to a positive confirmation and Dolly has been reunited with her family who travelled down from Mullingar to collect her.
The investigation in relation to this case is ongoing.
