12/11/2021

Design team sought for new technology building in Tipperary

Ballingarrane Estate in Clonmel is 'key focus' in the county

Ballingarrane Estate

The Ballingarrane Estate on the western outskirts of Clonmel, where a 10,000 square metres advanced technology building will be developed

Eamonn Wynne

A lot of work is going on behind the scenes to attract new industry to the Ballingarrane Estate in Clonmel, the town’s Mayor, Michael Murphy, has stated.
He was speaking following the announcement that a design team is being sought for the development of a 10,000 square metres advanced technology building on the site.
“This is a key focus in the county and I very much welcome this latest development,” said Cllr Murphy.
“Few towns in Ireland possess such an impressive opportunity for companies to grow new enterprises in a strategic location like Ballingarrane, in a high quality environment and within public ownership.
“The case for investing in and living in Clonmel is further strengthened by the high quality of the town and its surrounding hinterland, and the recent designation of Clonmel as a university town,” he added.
Cllr Murphy commended Joe MacGrath, the Chief Executive Officer of Tipperary County Council; the council’s Community and Enterprise Director Pat Slattery and Anthony Fitzgerald, the council’s Head of Enterprise and Economic Development, for their work on the Ballingarrane site.
Tipperary County Council and the IDA have issued a mandate to Pratum Business Science and Technology (BST) “to appoint a highly experienced and competent design team to develop conceptual designs, obtain approval from the client on the chosen design, prepare and lodge a planning application, deal with any further information requests from the local authority as they arise and update drawings to be planning-compliant, i.e. incorporate planning conditions, for a 100,000 square feet advanced building solution in the Ballingarrane Estate.”
Tipperary County Council are managing the tender on behalf of Pratum BST.
The request for tenders is now live and the closing date for receipt of tenders is December 4. The award for the successful tender will be made early in 2022.
It’s understood that there’s a memo of understanding between Tipperary County Council and the IDA for this site owned by the IDA.
Both will contribute €150,000 each (including VAT) to put in place design and planning for a 10,000 square metre advanced technology building on this site, making it more attractive for any company seeking to establish a facility in Clonmel.
Pratum BST CLG was set up with Anthony Fitzgerald and Pat Slattery as directors, in order to progress the project tender and planning.
Almost a year ago Cllr Michael Murphy called for the establishment of a task force/focus group to help develop the promised business, science and technology campus on the Ballingarrane Estate on the outskirts of Clonmel.
At the time, Cllr Murphy said the Ballingarrane site was “absolutely key” in terms of Clonmel realising its status as a key town - a large scale urban centre functioning as a self-sustaining regional driver - under the regional spatial and economic strategy adopted at the beginning of last year.
Anthony Fitzgerald, Tipperary County Council’s Head of Enterprise and Economic Development, last December described Ballingarrane as “the opportunity site for the county and the region”.

He stated that a business, science and technology campus would be developed on the site in the next five to ten years.
It would take time and wasn’t “a quick fix.”
Available land was scarce around the country and there were very few places that had upwards of 200 acres, which they had in Ballingarrane, for industrial development.
“Ballingarrane comprises a sufficient scale of serviced land capable of meeting the requirements of a range of users, from start-up enterprises to stand alone multi-nationals,” he stated.

Local News

