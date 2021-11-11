'Great opportunity,' music events resume at Templeneiry Church in Bansha this month

Pat and Fran Marnane, Karen Fitzgerald and Eddie Golden, who will perform the hits and songs of The Seekers
Music events resume at Templeneiry Church, Bansha, on Saturday November 13th at 8pm when Pat and Fran Marnane, Karen Fitzgerald and Eddie Golden, perform the hits and songs of The Seekers.
This is a great opportunity to hear the wonderful timeless songs that brought this Australian group to the top of the charts, time and time again, in a show that will be narrated by Martin Quinn.
Pre-booking is essential to Pat Marnane 087-2204955 and tickets are €20.
