12/11/2021

€70m national funding to help food producers in Tipperary diversify and develop

Senator Garrett Ahearn

Tipperary councillor and mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn to run for Seanad seat

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie


Tipperary Co-Operative Creamery are to benefit from €596,377 in national funding to help producers identify new markets and expand their offerings following Britain’s exit from the EU, the Fine Gael Senator has said.

22 projects in the dairy and meat sectors across the country are to receive funding from the Government’s Capital Investment Scheme for the Processing and Marketing of Agricultural Products. 

Senator Garret Ahearn said, “This funding of €596,377 for Tipperary Co-Operative Creamery will allow them to tap into new markets and attract more customers after a very challenging period due to Brexit. 

Senator Garret Ahearn continued “This is a significant investment in Tipperary’s agri-food industry and represents Fine Gael’s commitment to securing the economic future of rural Ireland. 

“The agriculture sector is the lifeblood of many communities across Tipperary. Nationally, we produce enough food to feed nine times our population and the sector employs almost 165,000 people across the country. We need to ensure the viability of these jobs long-term, and this investment of €70 million will go directly to food producers to help them develop and diversify. 

“This investment is about gaining access to new markets in Asia and North America in particular, with a specific focus on moving up the value chain by increasing sales of higher value-add products.” 

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said, “Brexit caused huge uncertainty for the sector and is a warning of the dangers of becoming over-reliant on a certain market. 

“Similarly, the need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining production levels is another challenge facing our food producers. 

“We need to take action now that embraces new technology, creates new jobs and new business opportunities, protects rural communities and tries to avoid driving up the cost of living. This Fund aims to help food producers make the transition.”

