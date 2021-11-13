BREAKING: Tipperary hotel to close this weekend due to Covid-19 outbreak

File photo
Hayes Hotel has had to close for the weekend "due to a number of staff testing positive for Covid-19".
In a statement on social media, the hotel said: "Saturday’s nightclub is still scheduled to go ahead.
"For your reassurance all staff in the nightclub have been tested and vaccinated and we have taken all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all patrons and staff.
"We will be processing refunds for anyone who no longer wishes to attend. Thank you for continued understanding and support. The Hayes Hotel Team"
