Roadworks to take place on Main Street in Tipperary Town

Tipperary County Council will be undertaking roadworks on the N24 Main Street in Tipperary Town on the nights of November 15 and November 16.
The works will be carried out from 18:00 to 6:00 on both nights .Temporary traffic management will be in place. Expect delays
The fairytale run of Tipperary's under 17 FAI Youths Cup heroes, Cullen/Lattin, came to an end against Dublin side Cherry Orchard on Sunday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.