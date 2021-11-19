Search

Witness appeal issued by Gardaí investigating alleged discharge of firearm in Clonmel

Gardaí based at Clonmel Garda Station (pictured) are investigating the crime

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí investigating an alleged discharge of a firearm in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel in the early hours of this morning (Friday, November 19) are appealing for witnesses. 

At approximately 12:30am, Gardaí received a report alleging that a firearm had been discharged in the Brook Crescent area of the Old Bridge.

No one was injured during the incident but a residential property was damaged. 

A BMW 3 series saloon car was located burnt out in the Seskin area of Kilsheelan a short time later.

Both scenes are currently preserved to allow a technical examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward. They are particularly seeking the help of anyone who was in the Brook Crescent area of Clonmel or the Seskin area of Kilsheelan between 9pm last night (Thursday, November 18) and 1am this morning and who may have noticed a BMW 3 series saloon car.

Any road users with camera footage are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.

