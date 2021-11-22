GAA Fans stamp their names on seats at Semple Stadium, Thurles

At 9am on Monday morning, GAA fans nationwide will be visiting mystadiumseat.com to put their names on a seat at the 'field of legends' that is Semple Stadium in Thurles. The iconic stadium that has hosted many of the GAA's most memorable moements as embraced it's history and offered fans the chance to be part of that history going forward by taking part in this fundraising drive.

Funds raised will ensure the proposed redevelopment of The Kinane Stand, affectionately known as the old stand, remains on track and the venue’s existing facilities can continue to be maintained to the highest standards well into the future for the next generation to enjoy.



The concept is simple, this is a brand new online product available to the public that offers customers the chance to have their name, the name of someone they care for or indeed the name of a corporate entity on a seat at Semple Stadium. Naming plaques will be erected on seats at the iconic venue over the coming weeks and months as part of the fundraising project. In addition to one’s name, each plaque will also have a QR code on it, the type suitable for scanning with a smartphone or digital device. Once the code is scanned it will open a ‘look up my seat’ webpage on MyStadiumSeat.com. Here visitors can search for the individual whose name appears on the seat.

A biography or personal note can be composed by the customer when they buy the package online and this can be amended as they see fit during the lifetime of their package. Visitors to Semple Stadium for years to come can enjoy revealing the stories behind the name on their seats on match days by scanning the code and reading all about them online.



Three distinct package price points will be available. The Heroes package at €100, the Double package at €200 and the All-Star package at €500 offer three, eight and ten year terms to choose from. All packages include the individual’s name on the seat with a unique QR code linking to a bespoke message or biography option online. Furthermore, all packages include a personalised certificate of authenticity and four tickets to visit the stadium on any one of the open days that will be hosted at the stadium in 2022. The All-Star package also includes an exciting add on, a dedicated pride of place listing of your name on the prestigious ‘Wall of Legends’ at Semple Stadium.



Customers from all over the world poised to log on to the website to get their name on a seat or ensure they bag the ultimate Christmas gift for the avid GAA fan in their life.



Con Hogan, Semple Stadium Chairman commented “I am personally inviting every friend, fan and legend of Semple Stadium to support this creative and unique fundraising initiative. By placing your name on a seat, you are celebrating your club, county and community and really becoming part of the sporting history and spirit of this iconic venue here in Thurles. At Semple Stadium, every name matters. I would like to thank everyone who has already registered their interest online those who have supported this innovative project, your support of our stadium and this fundraising effort is greatly appreciated.”



Tipperary legendary hurler, Eoin Kelly commented “My Stadium Seat is a fundraising effort like no other in the country. and I sincerely hope the people of Tipperary, GAA fans nationwide, the Irish living and working abroad and those with Irish lineage get behind it. My Stadium Seat has been created to support and develop this wonderful stadium which has provided for showcased our sport since 1910. I have very fond memories of coming here as a boy with my father, long before I had the honour of togging out here for my club and county.

"I am truly grateful for all the remarkable and special memories I have of Semple Stadium. These days I love to bring my own children along to the games here and I see the same enthusiasm and excitement in them on match day that I felt at their age. I’m proud to support My Stadium Seat here at Semple Stadium and hope you will too because, every name matters!”



For further information or to pre-register your interest and be in with a chance of winning great prizes, visit www.MyStadiumSeat.com today.