Tipperary Remembers - Ceremony at the War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

Cahir Social and Historical Society and friends commemorate Remembrance Sunday
The Cahir Social and Historial Society held a ceremony at the War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday to mark the special day. After the observance of a minute's silence, wreaths were laid at the Memorial by Reverend Arthur Carter and local historian Paddy Walsh.
This was followed by a recitation of the ‘Lord's Prayer’ a beautiful rendtaion of ‘The Last Post’ played by Paddy Roche and then everyone sang the traditional Remembrance Sunday hymn ‘Abide With Me’.
While this year's commemoration was attended by only a handful of people for a very brief time due to the ongoing Covid crisis, it remains a poignant event in the Society's calendar.
