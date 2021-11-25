Council seeking contractor for the construction of nine social houses in this Tipp town

File photo
Tipperary County Council is seeking a contractor for the construction of nine social houses in Cashel.
The local authority has issued a request for tenders for the construction of nine dwellings and associated siteworks at Boherclough Street, Cashel, Tipperary.
The response deadline is December 20.
