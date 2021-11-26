Revealed: Vacant Tipperary apartment in cul-de-sac location on sale for €100,000

Apartment 252A, Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, Tipperary, E45 Y677
Vacant Tipperary apartment in a cul-de-sac location is on sale for €100,000 as part of BidX1's auction on December 10.
The ground floor two-bedroom apartment is in a cul-de-sac location within walking distance of all amenities in Nenagh town centre.
Extending to approximately 64 sq. m (690 sq. ft) it is a vacant possession.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.