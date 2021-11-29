Garda investigation into break-in at house in county Tipperary village

Gardai are appealing for the public's help in their investigation into a house burglary in Emly village last Thursday.
The break-in to the house at Glen Court, Emly occurred sometime between 4.30pm and 11pm on November 25. No property was stolen from the residence, according to a spokesperson for Tipperary Garda Station.
He appealed anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this area of Emly that day to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
