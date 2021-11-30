ALERT: Irish cheese product recalled from shops due to presence of harmful bacteria

An Irish cheese product has been recalled from shops due to the presence of a harmful bacteria.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a recall notice over the weekend informing consumers that batches of The Proper Dairy Company Irish Farm Halloumi contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected batch includes products with the Best Before date of 16/Feb/2022.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection include mild flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

However, infection can be more severe, causing serious complications in vulnerable people including pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems such as the elderly.

According to the FSAI, the incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is approximately three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

Point-of-sale recall notices are to be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch and people are advised not to consume the product.

Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the affected batch as well as to provide point-of-sale recall notices to retailer customers.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batch was sold.

Caterers should not use the implicated batch.