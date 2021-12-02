Motorist's miraculous escape from collision on Limerick-Tipperary road

The scene of the collision on the N24
A motorist had a miraculous escape following a collision that resulted in a car being split in two.
The shocking photographs, which are circulating on WhatsApp, reveal the force of the crash which happened on the N24 Limerick-Tipperary Road.
According to one source: "He walked out of the wreckage without a scratch. He's a lucky boy."
Gardaí confirmed they and other emergency services attended a single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 9.30am on Wednesday, December 1, in the Boher Crowe area of Limerick Road, Tipperary Town, County Tipperary.
"No injuries were reported as a result of this collision. The road involved in this collision is currently open for use," said a garda spokesperson.
Micheál Maher, Yenna Hayes, Powerstown; Anna Movchan, Cashel, silver; Marguerite Buckley, Powerstown, gold; and Tadhg Buckley, Powerstown, with Community Games national president Gerry McGuinness.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.