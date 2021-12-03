Special council meeting organised for further vote on Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme planning application

Cllr Kieran Bourke, who made complaint to Tipperary County Council about the conduct of the vote on the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme Part 8 planning application at the monthly meeting of Carrick MD on November 18

A complaint about the conduct of the vote on the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme planning application has resulted in a special meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors being organised on Monday for another "final" vote to be taken on the controversial plan.

A notice was sent out to Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's five councillors this morning (Friday, December 3) requesting them to attend a special meeting to be held via Zoom at 9am on Monday.

The main item on the agenda is the “further consideration and final vote” with regard to the Part 8 planning process for the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Plan.

Also listed on the agenda is: “Conduct of vote pursuant to Standing Order No. 46”

This refers to the complaint Carrick-on-Suir Fianna Fail Cllr Kieran Bourke made to Tipperary County Council's county secretary/meetings administrator this week about the way the vote on the regeneration scheme plan was conducted at Carrick MD's monthly meeting on Thursday, November 18.

Cllr Bourke's complaint is that council officials didn't property adhere to rule 46 of the Standing Orders that govern Carrick MD's meetings as councillors names were not called out in alphabetical order when the vote was being taken. In failing to do this, he has questioned the “legitimacy” and “legality” of the vote taken by councillors on the regeneration scheme planning application on November 18.

The regeneration scheme planning application, which proposes projects worth €16.5m for Carrick-on-Suir town, was approved by a majority of a single vote at the monthly meeting.

Carrick-on-Suir's two councillors voted against its adoption after failing in their bid to secure a further postponement of a decision due to local opposition to the location of a Blueway visitors car park at Sean Healy Park and a radical reduction of car parking spaces on the town's Main Street. The district's three rural based councillors voted in favour of the plan's adoption.

Cllr Bourke said Standing Orders were the rules and regulations that govern local authority, Seanad and Dáil Éireann meetings and have to be adhered to. He said not conducting the vote on the regeneration scheme planning application in alphabetical order of councillors names was a clear breach of Carrick Municipal District's Standing Orders rule 46.

He explained that if the vote was conducted properly, he and fellow Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne would have been the first councillors called to vote.

As the two Carrick-on-Suir councillors voted against the planning application's adoption, he felt seeing their votes cast first could have influenced one of the rural councillors to also vote against the plan's approval. Instead, the three rural councillors' names were called out first to vote.

The special meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors on Monday has been organised at the request of the district's chairman Cllr Mark Fitzgerald in accordance with Standing Order No. 4 of the Standing Orders regulating the proceedings of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District.

