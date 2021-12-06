Waterford Institute of Technology closes its campuses due to Storm Barra

Waterford Institute of Technology
WIT’s campuses will not open on Tuesday, December 7 due to Storm Barra.
All remote learning and work activities will continue as normal. WIT campuses should reopen on Wednesday 8 December. Staff and students should check email, the website and social media for further updates.
Met Éireann has advised that there is a strong possibility that the status of counties currently in status orange is likely to change and escalate to status red.
The Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science is advising that all universities, colleges and further education facilities covered by the Red Alert and Orange warning from Met Éireann should not open on December 7.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.