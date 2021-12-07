BREAKING: Gardaí issue appeal after fatal crash in Tipperary

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a number of vehicles that occurred at approximately 1:20pm on Monday, 6th December, 2021, on the M7 near Ballywilliam in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

The driver of one of these vehicles, a woman in her 60s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. She passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, 7th December, 2021.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The road was closed in order for a technical examination to be conducted but has since re-opened fully.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.