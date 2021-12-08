PICTURE: 'The road will be cleared when it is safe to do so,' says local councillor

and Wednesday , Cllr Máirín McGrath has said.
.
, ’ .
Back: - Kealey Tideswell , Suzanne Shine , Sharon Cantwell, Marina Quinlan, Jennifer Quinlan, Sareen Walsh and Evelyn Maher. Front row: - Dymphna Ryan, Aisling Maher, Lisa Quinlan and Louise Fogarty.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.