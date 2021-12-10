Male entered unlocked car in Clonmel last night and ran away after owner disturbed him

A male who entered an unlocked car in Clonmel last night was disturbed by the vehicle's owner and ran away.
The incident happened between the Western Road and Abbey Road area of Clonmel on Thursday, December 9 at 11pm.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone who may have seen a male acting suspiciously around that time in that part of Clonmel to contact the station at (052) 6177640.
