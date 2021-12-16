Search

16 Dec 2021

€45,000 to Develop Sensory Gardens in Roscrea and Nenagh – Lowry

Copper Beech View Day Services and Cluain Caoin to benefit

€45,000 to Develop Sensory Gardens in Roscrea and Nenagh – Lowry

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the allocation of €45,000 to develop two Sensory Garden in Tipperary.

€35,000 has been allocated to Copper Beech View Day Services at Roscrea, while €10,000 has been allocated to Cluain Caoin in Nenagh, where residential services are provided.

The funding was announced this morning by Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte TD. Applications for funding were open to organisations providing services and supports to children and/or adults with disabilities, which are funded by the HSE through a Section 38 or Section 39 Service Arrangement.

Sensory gardens are designed to stimulate the senses. The plants and the materials are specifically chosen to stimulate the senses of sight, smell, touch, taste and sound. While sensory gardens are popular with the entire community, they are particularly beneficial to children and adults with Disabilities.

Grants range from €1,500 to over €80,000 and a list of locations and service type are attached. Minister Rabbitte commented, “I am delighted to announce the successful applications for these sensory gardens. There is so much evidence that highlights how sensory supports including sensory gardens improve the quality of life of people with disabilities, as well as provide an accessible space to enjoy.

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media