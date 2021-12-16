€45,000 to Develop Sensory Gardens in Roscrea and Nenagh – Lowry

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the allocation of €45,000 to develop two Sensory Garden in Tipperary.

€35,000 has been allocated to Copper Beech View Day Services at Roscrea, while €10,000 has been allocated to Cluain Caoin in Nenagh, where residential services are provided.

The funding was announced this morning by Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte TD. Applications for funding were open to organisations providing services and supports to children and/or adults with disabilities, which are funded by the HSE through a Section 38 or Section 39 Service Arrangement.

Sensory gardens are designed to stimulate the senses. The plants and the materials are specifically chosen to stimulate the senses of sight, smell, touch, taste and sound. While sensory gardens are popular with the entire community, they are particularly beneficial to children and adults with Disabilities.

Grants range from €1,500 to over €80,000 and a list of locations and service type are attached. Minister Rabbitte commented, “I am delighted to announce the successful applications for these sensory gardens. There is so much evidence that highlights how sensory supports including sensory gardens improve the quality of life of people with disabilities, as well as provide an accessible space to enjoy.