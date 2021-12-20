Tipp gardaí take seriously ill driver to hospital 'when ambulance was not available in time'

Heroic work of all emergency services must be recognised by continued pressure to resolve ambulance capacity issues, Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary, Martin Browne, has said.

Thanking Tipperary gardaí for their quick action in taking a seriously ill driver to hospital when an ambulance was not available in time, he said that all Tipperary Oireachtas members, especially Government representatives must show their appreciation by continuing to apply pressure to address the needs of the National Ambulance Service.

Deputy Browne said: "At the latest meeting of Joint Policing Committee, we were told that in November gardaí responded to a case of erratic driving on the N75, Thurles.

“They intercepted the vehicle in question and found that the driver had become seriously ill.

“They conveyed the driver to hospital because the closest ambulance was at least one hour away and would not be able to respond in time.

“Their actions are invaluable, and they must be thanked sincerely for their professionalism and commitment to protecting the wellbeing of the public.

“We must also be aware that the fire services are also being heavily relied upon to fill the gap left by an ambulance service that is under huge pressure and are subject to an immense workload.

“It is imperative that all Oireachtas members, especially government representatives, must recognise and acknowledge the incredible work being done by all emergency services by continuing to pile the pressure on the government to review and act upon the concerns expressed by overworked ambulance staff, patients and members of the public to address the lack of capacity in the service to deal with the demands placed upon it and its staff.

“Again, I would like to thank our local gardai, ambulance staff and all of the other emergency workers who operate under very challenging conditions to keep our communities safe.”