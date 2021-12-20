Search

20 Dec 2021

Tributes paid to 'generous' woman who died following multi-vehicle collision in Tipperary

Tributes paid to 'generous' Limerick woman who died following multi-vehicle collision

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A Limerick woman who died following a multi-vehicle collision on the M7 earlier this month has been laid to rest.

Kathleen Cleary (nee Allis), originally from Doon, died following and incident, on December 6, involving a number of cars and a truck between Nenagh and Birdhill during a heavy hail shower.

There has been much sadness at the tragic news that Kathleen aged in her late 60s / early 70s, lost her life as a result of the collision.

The Allis family is very well known in Doon and East Limerick and has strong political, GAA and coursing ties. Kathleen’s brother Jim was one of the 1973 winning All-Ireland Limerick team. 

Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan's mother and the late Kathleen were first cousins. 

“Kathleen and her brothers were close growing up to her Allis cousins in Doon, including my mother Kitty. Kathleen used to still visit and call regularly to keep in touch, the last time I met her myself was in Doon.

“It has been difficult news to take in since the accident and my thoughts are with Kathleen’s children Elaine and Tom, grandson Eoghan, her brothers and their families, and all Kathleen’s extended family and friends dealing with the shock and sadness. May she rest in peace," said Cllr O'Sullivan.

Fellow councillor, Martin Ryan said the Allis family is “highly respected” in Doon and East Limerick.

“That lady, Lord have mercy on her, would have been a staunch Fianna Fail Republican woman. She would have written and published pieces, including on Dan Breen. I would like to express my sympathies to her family following the tragic accident. There is no good time for something tragic like this to happen but this is a very sad time of year for any family for this to happen,” said Cllr Ryan.

Fellow Fianna Fail politician, Minister Niall Collins also passed on his sympathies.

“On behalf of the local community, I’d like to convey our condolences and sympathies to the Allis family on the tragic recent passing of Kathleen. People are both saddened and shocked at the loss of such a lovely person,” said Minister Collins.

Kathleen was chair of Comóradh na nÓglach, a Tipperary-based non-political, community voluntary organisation dedicated to preserving and honouring the memory of the brave men and women who fought to free our land from 1916 to 1923.

In a tribute on Facebook they wrote: “Kathleen's contribution to remembering the men and women who fought for our freedom was enormous. Her gentle manner went hand in hand with a disarming energy and positivity.

“She will be sorely missed by the Tipperary History Community and, for those of us who were lucky enough to have been her friend, there will always be the memory of her generous heart and gentle smile. For now our hearts are heavy and our prayers are with her and her family.”

Following funeral Mass in SS Joseph’s & Brigid’s Church, Bóthar na Naomh, Thurles, last Sunday, Kathleen was laid to rest in Doon Cemetery.

