Thank you hampers will be delivered to frontline healthcare staff working on Christmas Day

While many of us will be relaxing over Christmas and enjoying the break, the amazing frontline healthcare workers will continue to look after our loved ones in hospitals all over the country.

In recognition of their efforts throughout the pandemic, and to show a little appreciation, Heroes Aid has teamed up with Civil Defence to deliver thank you hampers to ICU and Emergency Department staff who will be working on Christmas Day at almost 40 hospitals nationwide.

The hampers include treats and snacks for the nurses and doctors to enjoy while on their break.

A special Christmas card was designed by the children from St Mary’s National School in Fairview, Dublin and includes drawings, images and many heartfelt messages from these 8 to 11-year-olds. The hampers are being delivered in the days leading up to Christmas by volunteers of the Civil Defence, who have also been working on the frontline during the pandemic.

Frontline healthcare workers will have seen the Heroes Aid mobile billboards that visited hospital locations in Dublin, Galway and Cork last week, creating awareness for the wellbeing support that Heroes Aid provides for these dedicated and inspirational professionals.