Search

24 Dec 2021

Thank you hampers will be delivered to frontline healthcare staff working on Christmas Day

Heroes Aid partners with Civil Defence

Heroes Aid

The hampers include treats and snacks for the nurses and doctors to enjoy while on their break

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

While many of us will be relaxing over Christmas and enjoying the break, the amazing frontline healthcare workers will continue to look after our loved ones in hospitals all over the country.  

In recognition of their efforts throughout the pandemic, and to show a little appreciation, Heroes Aid has teamed up with Civil Defence to deliver thank you hampers to ICU and Emergency Department staff who will be working on Christmas Day at almost 40 hospitals nationwide.   

The hampers include treats and snacks for the nurses and doctors to enjoy while on their break.

A special Christmas card was designed by the children from St Mary’s National School in Fairview, Dublin and includes drawings, images and many heartfelt messages from these 8 to 11-year-olds. The hampers are being delivered in the days leading up to Christmas by volunteers of the Civil Defence, who have also been working on the frontline during the pandemic.   

Frontline healthcare workers will have seen the Heroes Aid mobile billboards that visited hospital locations in Dublin, Galway and Cork last week, creating awareness for the wellbeing support that Heroes Aid provides for these dedicated and inspirational professionals.

'Hospitals are very difficult places to be' - Irish doctors use poetry to tackle pandemic

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media