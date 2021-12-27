LATEST: Accelerated Covid-19 booster campaign to get underway in Tipperary

The CEO of UL Hospitals Group is appealing to members of the public in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary to continue to support the Covid-19 vaccination and booster programme, which will be accelerated further this week.

Activity resumes today at all three of the region's Covid-19 vaccination centres - at Scoil Carmel, Limerick; the West County Hotel, Ennis and the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh - for those, aged over 40, who have booked appointments under the new SwiftQueue self-referral appointment system for vaccine booster clinics.

To book an appointment, click here.

Walk-in booster clinics will resume at all three vaccination centres on Wednesday (December 29) when, in line with new national guidance, those aged 30-39 will be eligible to receive a booster vaccine.

Also being invited to attend for booster doses from Wednesday are those aged 16-29 years who received Janssen for their primary vaccination.

Separately, UL Hospitals says the next walk-in clinic in Limerick for those seeking a Covid-19 Dose 1 or Dose 2 vaccines will take place at Scoil Carmel, between 2pm and 7pm on Thursday.

For up-to-date information on all vaccination clinics click here.

Colette Cowan, Group CEO, is encouraging those who have not yet received their Dose 1 or Dose 2 vaccines to get vaccinated, and she is appealing to those aged 40 years and over who are eligible for a booster dose, to use the new self-scheduling SwiftQueue system to book an appointment for today or tomorrow.

“This time last year, we were looking ahead with a mixture of concern and optimism. The third wave was advancing upon us, but we had the vaccination programme to give us hope. This year, the concern about Omicron is offset by the enthusiasm of the public’s support for the vaccine booster programme. While breakthrough infections are possible even among fully vaccinated people, vaccination makes a major difference, and booster doses are an additional defence against serious illness, helping to keep ourselves and those who we love, our friends and neighbours safe at this time,” she said.

Ms Cowan has also paid tribute to those who have received vaccines over the past number of weeks.

"People have attended in their tens of thousands at the walk-in clinics at the three Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination centres over the past few weeks, a testament to the lengths the public are going to in order to keep themselves and their loved ones and communities safe, which also helps to protect our healthcare settings and ensure that vital hospital services can stay open,” she added.