PICTURE: Tipperary woman has joined the fight against childhood obesity in Ireland

A Tipperary woman has joined the fight against childhood obesity in Ireland and is urging the public to join the Irish Heart Foundation’s ‘Stop Targeting Kids’ drive.

A growing trend in obesity levels in children, especially during Covid, has prompted Caroline Cotter, 23, from Clonmel, to join the campaign. The final year student of home economics in St Angela’s College in Sligo also teaches the subject at an adult education college.

“It is clear to me that junk food companies used the opportunity (during Covid) to keep their unhealthy products centre stage in children’s minds,” said Ms Cotter. “We need to break the junk food cycle to improve children’s health. I joined this campaign because I believe a ban on junk food marketing would be a game changer in tackling childhood obesity.

“As an active campaigner, I’ve been in touch with the Advertising Standards Authority about irresponsible advertising by brands loved by young people as this marketing is continuing without penalties.” Her call comes as the Irish Heart Foundation released the results of a poll which found that almost seven in ten people believe the Government is not doing enough to confront childhood obesity in Ireland.

The Ipsos MRBI research for the charity reveals 69% feel more can be done to tackle the problem.

“The people of Ireland are telling the Government very clearly through our poll that they want a much bolder approach to protecting children’s health,” said the charity’s Childhood Obesity Campaign Manager, Helena O’Donnell.

“Our manifesto target of halving the childhood obesity rate by 2030 is a reflection of what the public is demanding.” In its poll of 1,044 adults last month, only 20% believed the Government is doing enough on childhood obesity, with 11% saying they did not know. The majority of those who say more must be done are in the 45-54 age group (73%). The State’s own research estimates 85,000 of today’s generation of children will die prematurely due to overweight and obesity.

And an ESRI study published in March – a year into the pandemic – showed 29% of 12-year-olds were eating more junk food or sweets since the outbreak.

“The current Government target of reducing childhood obesity by just half of 1% per annum up to 2025 is not ambitious enough in the face of a tenfold increase in the rate since the mid-1970s and even achieving the objective will still leave us with a crisis for our children’s future health,” said Ms O’Donnell.

“There has been an explosion in digital marketing that’s more personalised, effective and therefore potentially even more damaging.”

The Irish Heart Foundation is now urging everyone to petition their local TDs and Senators, demanding action through a pre-written letter on its website.